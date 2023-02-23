Video
Govt to buy 1.60cr litres of soybean oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved a proposal on Wednesday for procuring some 1.60 crore litres of soybean oil and 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer to meet the growing domestic demand.

Finance Minster AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting virtually. Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of seven proposals.

It included two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce under which Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Ltd. Under local open tender method the merchandise would cost of around Taka 190.24 crore where per litre soybean oil would cost Taka 172.95 against the previous price of Taka 177.

Besides, TCB would also procure some 50 lakh litres of soybean oil from UN Trading, Dhaka under local direct tender method at around Taka 86.40 crore where per litre oil would cost Taka 172.8 against the previous price of Taka 178.45.

Mahbub said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO under a proposal at around Taka 110.20 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $345.125 against the previous price of $500.125.

Besides, BCIC would also procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at a cost of around Taka 115.53 crore.  Its per ton cost would be $361.83 against the previous per ton price of $470. He also said the CCGP meeting approved a proposal of the Power Division under which M/S J&C Impex Ltd. Dhaka has been awarded contract for collecting and installing related machineries of gas turbine for Shikalbaha 150MW peaking power plant and for providing necessary consultancy services at around Taka 91.85 crore.

Mahbub Khan said under package number PW-03 for Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road Development (2nd revised) contract has been awarded to Max Infrastructure Ltd at around Taka 169.48 crore. The meeting also approved a variation proposal of the Road Transport and Highways Division on the day.


