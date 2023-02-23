BRAC Bank, BFDS help 500 female freelancers build career

BRAC Bank and Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) have imparted training to 500 female freelancers in Rajshahi, Jashore and Chandpur to help them build careers in this promising industry.





BRAC Bank Women Banking Segment 'TARA' and BFDS, under a partnership programme titled 'Shabolombi TARA', aim to train 1,600 aspiring female professionals from all eight divisions of Bangladesh.







Mehruba Reza, Head of TARA and Agami Shuvodhani Paul, Manager TARA and Agami, BRAC Bank; and Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman, BFDS; senior officials from both organizations conducted the intensive training held recently, says a press release.

This collaboration will help fulfil the entrepreneurial dream of freelancers and pave the way to their financial freedom. The initiative reflects BRAC Bank TARA's strong commitment to the promising industry and its continuous pursuit to work for women's empowerment.







BRAC Bank will also provide banking services to freelancers to enhance their banking knowledge and ensure financial independence and self-reliance.