BVCL, MRIR launch event on Startup Fest 2023

To provide funding and mentoring support to early-stage startups for scaling up their businesses, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd (BVCL) and MRIR Corporation jointly launched a flagship program- Startup Fest 2023 Season One and in association with Global Entrepreneurship Network and Knowledge Vale.





Under this collaboration, they organized the Startup Fest 2023 Season One Grand Female with top eight startups finalist at Daffodil Education Network Building, Rooftop Auditorium, Mirpur Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.





Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited and Daffodil Family was the chair of the event. Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon, CIP, President, NASCIB, Gunjan B. Dallakoti, SME Specialist, ILO-CO Dhaka, Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO, Daffodil Family were present as the Special Guests.







Md. Jahir Uddin, Managing Director, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd. inaugurated the program while Mr. RummanIshtiakRafeen, Managing Director of MRIR Corporation gave a presentation about the event and the collaboration.







Apart from that Mr. Mahfizur Rahman, Investment Associate, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd. delivered a presentation on startup funding and BVCL work flows.







Startup Fest 2023 (Season 1) was launched in early January 2023. Through online registration process 53 Startups registered for the program. Later on, the organizers screened all the startups and selected 25 startups for the first round of pitching.







After that organizer accessed and selected top 8 startups, those will receive fund and mentoring support through this event. The top 8 startups were pitched and received fund/monitoring support through this event on February 20, 2023.







The mentoring recipients are AamarPharma, Findo, Peora, Messbook, Hajira, Project Asha and Parents Care. And the winner for funding of this event is Adeffi Ltd.







The objective of the Startup Fest' 2023 are: To promote and work for building up the startup eco-system of Bangladesh, to groom potential startups to provide fund and mentoring support; and to develop a common platform for potential startups in National & International Level.





MRIR Corporation: To create an atmosphere of support and mutual cooperation for the startup community of Bangladesh, MRIR Corporation aims to provide 3S - Startup Support Service, that spans the entire breadth of support services a startup needs.







These initiatives are part of our mission to nurture and empower our ever - expanding network of startups through the various stages of their growth, he said.





We provide mentoring, workshops, advisory, training, incubation, acceleration, preparing business & financial plan, fund raising etc. to support business creators and business creation process at various development phases.





BVCL aims to create an alternative investment opportunity for the business with high-growth potential. We want to foster a healthy environment in the investment ecosystem to make the funds available for potential startups in Bangladesh and other countries.







We encourage entrepreneurs and high growth businesses to take advantage of equity financing. We give the highest value to the potential business that offers the solution to an existing problem and makes a positive social impact.