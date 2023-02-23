Prime Bank, ITFC sign Master Murabaha Agreement

Prime Bank has signed a Master Murabaha Agreement with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) - a member organization of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).





The arrangement will support growing trade business of Prime Bank for SME and Corporate segment.







Under this agreement, ITFC will provide trade facility against Letter of Credit issued by Prime Bank. This is a 3-Year facility extended to Prime Bank, following a previous 1-Year Trade facility from ITFC under Murabaha Agreement.







Prime Bank's Managing Director and CEO Hassan O. Rashid and ITFC's COO NazeemNoordali led the agreement signing ceremony on behalf of respective organizations.







ITFC's General Manager- Trade Finance AbdihamidAweis Abu and Prime Bank's Additional Managing Director Faisal Rahman, DMD- Transaction Banking, Financial Institutions and Debt Capital Market Shams A Muhaimin were present along with other senior executives from both parties in the occasion held recently, says a press release.





"We are proud to partner with Prime Bank Limited and provide trade facility to the bank to support SME growth and the import of raw materials in Bangladesh. Private sector development is key for the country's economic growth and supporting SMEs gain access to trade facility is a central tenet of the ITFC strategy, which also helps SMEs to participate in global value chains." said Nazeem Noordali, COO of ITFC.





"We are very delighted to conclude the 3-Year Master Murabaha Trade agreement with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation which will expand our capacity to conduct cross-border trade business. The support from ITFC has strategic value and significance as it comes at a time when businesses are witnessing challenges as a result of global economic turmoil. This will strengthen our existing bilateral relationship with ITFC and other member organizations of Islamic Development Bank." said Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank.