Payments of all BSMMU bills now can be paid thru Nagad

Patients attending Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) now can pay all treatment bills using Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department.





In this connection, a tripartite agreement was recently signed among Nagad, Bangladesh Postal Department and the hospital authorities at the conference room of the BSMMU vice-chancellor.







Executive Director of Nagad Md Shafayet Alam and BSMMU Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammed Atiqur Rahman inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, says a press release.







Mohammad Monirul Islam, general manager of Key Stakeholder Relations, Nagad and Nakib Chowdhury, manager of Key Stakeholder Relations, Nagad, were also present at the signing ceremony.







On behalf of BSMMU, its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Professor Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed, Professor Dr Md Moniruzzaman Khan, and Director (Finance and Accounts) Gour Kumar Mitra attended the event.





BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Our honourable Prime Minister aspires to build a Smart Bangladesh where all financial transactions will be cashless. Keeping it at the forefront, we want to perform all transactions of our hospital using Nagad."







"We provide treatment 24 hours a day. So, during evening hours, we need to accept treatment fees in cash owing to the closure of banks. Following the agreement with Nagad, all transactions can be made digitally using this MFS operator. And the process will be transparent and risk-free," he added.





Talking about the agreement, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad, said, "Nagad always works to make life easier for people. As part of that, we have signed this agreement with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University."







"Patients coming to this hospital for treatment can now quickly pay bills using Nagad without having to wait in queues, which will reduce the pressure in front of cash counters and eventually improve service quality," he noted.





Apart from the BSMMU, several other reputed hospitals, including Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital, in the country are currently accepting payments through Nagad.







Moreover, customers can now easily pay electricity, gas, water and other utility bills through Nagad. Besides, salaries of various educational institutions, insurance premiums, loan instalments, credit card bills, etc. can be paid by the Postal Department's MFS carrier.