Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:07 PM
Best use of space technology vital for Smart Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Md Abdus Samad, Chairman of Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) and Additional Secretary to the Government, expressed strong hope to ensure the best use of space technology in the construction of a developed Bangladesh in 2041 and the vision of "Smart Bangladesh" announced by the Prime Minister.

He expressed this optimism at the workshop held recently to determine the needs of ongoing and prospective research programs on space technology and called upon the guests present for advice and cooperation, says a press release.

The guests at the workshop emphasized on increasing mutual cooperation in the ongoing research on space technology and ensured their participation in the future progress of SPARRSO.

The discussants expressed various directional commitments and optimism for building a Smart Bangladesh by opening the door to the vast potential of the space economy in Bangladesh to contribute to SPARRSO's research program at the national level.

Professors from Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET),  BRAC University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, Scientists and representatives of various Ministries/Organizations/Departments including Defence Ministry, a2i Program were present in the workshop.

In the morning session of the series of workshops organized on ongoing and future research projects, another workshop on research activities in the 'Agriculture and Forestry' sector was held. Eminent Professor/Associate Professor from Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, Khulna University and officials from Ministry of Defence, Agriculture, Forest Directorate/Organizations including a2i Program were present in this workshop.


