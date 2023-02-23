Wecon Properties participates in Ctg REHAB Fair

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: Chattogram's renowned housing company 'Wecon Properties' is going to participate in the 4-day housing fair organized by REHAB at the Bay View of Radisson Blu, Chattogram from Thursday.





Wecon is participating as the only gold-sponsor in the real estate sector at the fair, which will conclude on February 26. With 11 luxurious projects, Wecon's pavilion has already been decorated aesthetically.







Like every year, Wecon hopes to be able to attract the attention of housing industry stakeholders including Wecon flat buyers. Various attractive offers have been kept for the buyers. Wecon Properties stands out from all others at the REHAB fair as everything from 'planning to perfection' (P2P) of a housing project exists in Wecon.





Architect Mehedi Iftekhar, Director of Wecon Properties, said 'A complete and self-sufficient real estate company, Wecon Properties has already been able to make its own place in Dhaka and Chattogram with 360 satisfaction and external aesthetics. Wecon has everything in real estate in one place.





He also added that everything from architectural design to rods, cement, concrete, readymix, all construction materials are available in Wecon's inhouse.





With the motto 'Design Build Material', Wecon Properties has been entering the housing industry with the highest and complete preparation since its inception.







Using world-class equipment in modern construction, the team consisting of more than half a hundred skilled and smart engineers and architects has acquired the ability to construct state-of-the-art multi-storied residential and commercial buildings in a very quick time. Wecon will present various state-of-the-art housing projects at this year's REHAB Fair.





If the concerned authorities work quickly in passing the project plan and other matters, then we will be able to complete our project and hand it over to the customers quickly. Each of our projects is designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. he added.





Projects to be presented at the REHAB Housing fair by Wecon includes, Wecon Shukrana in the city's elite Panchlaish area, Wecon RainForest in Chatteshwari Road, Wecon JM South Lawn in Amirbag area, Wecon Northdale in North Khulshi, Wecon Momtaz Manor in OR Nizam Road, Wecon Canopy in Katalganj, Wecon Nooh's Cave and Wecon Mayberry in South Khulshi.







Wecon Ikra at Rahman Nagar in East Nasirabad, Wecon Haq's Bay Landmark at Boropol Circle in Halishahar, Wecon Sky Ridge at Golpahar Moor.





Six features differentiate Wecon from other housing companies. These features are, International standard project management team, has a large team of 30 architects and 50 engineers to execute the plan to perfection, Inhouse construction and finishing materials, No hidden square feet in residential or commercial projects, Floor layout and on time handover and in-house legal and financial support. It is these features that have given Wecon its self-sufficiency in the housing industry different from others.





Buyers and visitors can visit the pavilion of Wecon Properties and purchase flats and bookings or receive all services from 10 am to 9 pm every day.