Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:07 PM
ICMAB delegate meets FID Secretary

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) headed by its President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan called on  Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance in his office on Monday.

ICMAB President updated the Secretary about ICMAB and different development issues of CMA profession in Bangladesh. He sought assistance of the Secretary for engaging CMAs in different types of professional services such as audit, management consultancy, advisory, investigations and research work. Special emphasis was given by the president on inclusion of CMAs for conducting cash incentive audit by amending the BRPD circular issued by Bangladesh Bank.

ICMAB President also sought the assistance of the Secretary to amend the service rules of specialized banks for re-instating the provision related to direct recruitment of CMAs as Senior Principal Officer (SPO) and ensure smooth career path for them. He also sought support of the Secretary for appointment of competent CMAs as directors of nationalized and specialized banks.

The Secretary congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Institute and assured ICMAB delegate to provide all out support and assistance.
ICMAB Vice President Prof. Dr. Md Salim Uddin, Vice President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman and Director (CAD) Mirza Mostafa Walid were present at the meeting.


