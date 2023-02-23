Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP top Voice App operator in BD: GMNE

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

OpenSignal, an independent global standard for global mobile networks, known for its independently run analysis and insight-led measurement of real user network experience, has recently revealed its latest Global Network Experience Report (GMNE), where Grameenphone (GP), has been named the top operator under the category of Voice App Experience in Bangladesh.

GP has been recognized as a Global Rising Stars, as it witnessed the most improvement year on year, with the highest improvement of 12.7% in voice experience. Banglalink leads the Download speed experience category with 78.5%, followed by GP as the second highest with 72.1% from Bangladesh.
Under the upload speed experience, all 3 of 4 operators from Bangladesh are named, with GPtaking the lead with 72.3%, followed by Robi (60.3%) and Banglalink (59.5%). Banglalink, with 7.5%, has been tipped with the most percentage improvement time in the 4G/5G category.

The mobile industry in Bangladesh has been going through a transformational phase, with GP being the only operator to run the trial of 5G services in Bangladesh after Teletalk. GP, with 79.1 million subscribers, has also established over 19,000 towers with 4G connectivity and covered 99% of the country with its network.

Robi has been following GP closely, with over 54.4 million subscribers, over 16000 4G sites, and 98.3% population coverage, followed by Banglalink with 39 million subscribers.

As a part of the Global Awards report, OpenSignal compares operators from around the world, recognizing those on which the users had the best experience and highlighting operators under the title of Global Rising Stars in which the users had the greatest improvement in mobile network experience. OpenSignal will continue to share its deep analysis of the mobile network experience to help operators, regulators, and users navigate these trends.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK keen to invest in BD’s aviation, education, financial sectors
$1.3b JICA loan for 3 key projects in Bangladesh at final stage
BGMEA stands beside Turkey tremor victims
BB makes banking diploma mandatory also for NBFIs
REHAB housing fair start in Chattogram today
BD to export mangoes to Japan soon: Razzaque
Govt to buy 1.60cr litres of soybean oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser
Banks’ profits to be pressured by high funding costs in BD: Moody’s


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft