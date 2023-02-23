Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB for providing loan facilities Shimanto Bank has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to participate in Export Facilitation Pre-financing Fund of TK 10,000 Crore, says a press release.





The agreement was signed in presence of Md. Ali Akbar Faraji, Director (BRPD), Division-1, Mohammad Ebrahim Bhuiyan, Director (EFPFIM) of Bangladesh Bank and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shimanto Bank Rafiqul Islam. Officials from BRPD, Bangladesh Bank and related Division of Shimanto Bank were present in the programme.







The central bank has formed a fund of BDT 10 thousand Crore to continue the ongoing trend of development and expansion of export-oriented industries. Direct and indirect exporters can take loans in local currency against purchase or import of raw materials from this fund under specific terms and conditions.