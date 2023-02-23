NRBC Bank give assistance to Imranur Rahman, Athletic Fed

NRBC Bank is giving financial assistance of Tk 5 lakh to Asian Indoor Athletics Championship winner Imranur Rahman.





Apart from this, Tk 5 lakh is also being given to Bangladesh Athletics Federation for the development of sports in the country.







NRBC Bank's Chairman SM Parvez Tamal announced this financial award to congratulate Imranur Rahman recently, says a press release.





Bangladesh's fastest man Imranur won gold in 60m in Kazakhstan on February 11. Then, for the first time in history, the name of a Bangladeshi athlete came to the top of the Asian ranking. Imranur jointly ranked top in the 60m sprint ranking published by the Asian Athletics Association.







Imranur Rahman was specially honored and congratulated at the head office of NRBC Bank for his continuous success. Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal presented the felicitation material on behalf of the Bank and announced the financial donation.







Managing Director (MD) of the bank Golam Awlia, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank Humayan Kabir, DMD and CFO of the Bank Harunur Rashid and senior officials were present at that time.





Imranur Rahman said, I want to devote my full time to athletics. I want to concentrate on athletics. We want to organize athletics training and sports at various levels across the country. So that more players can participate in national and international level events and win. Financial support is required for this. Thanks to NRBC Bank for coming forward spontaneously. With such cooperation, athletics will be able to do better.





Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal said that Imran has brought glory to the country. Through him the whole world got to know the name of Bangladesh. NRBC Bank is proud to congratulate Imranur and Bangladesh Athletic Federation.





Golam Awlia, Managing Director of the Bank congratulated Imranur Rahman for his and the country's glorious achievements. He also added we are proud to be with a young winner like him. NRBC Bank will always stand by in any kind of cooperation for the development of Imranur and the athletics of the country.





Bangladesh Athletics Federation's General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu said, Imranur Rahman has brought honor to the country. We are also proud to honor him. Special thanks to NRBC Bank for showing positive attitude towards Imranur and athletics of the country. If players get this kind of appreciation, they will get a chance to uplift the image of the country in the international sports arena. NRBC Bank has always supported the development of athletics and we hope it will continue in the future.