Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank give assistance to Imranur Rahman, Athletic Fed

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

NRBC Bank give assistance to Imranur Rahman, Athletic Fed

NRBC Bank give assistance to Imranur Rahman, Athletic Fed

NRBC Bank is giving financial assistance of Tk 5 lakh to Asian Indoor Athletics Championship winner Imranur Rahman.

Apart from this, Tk 5 lakh is also being given to Bangladesh Athletics Federation for the development of sports in the country.

NRBC Bank's Chairman SM Parvez Tamal announced this financial award to congratulate Imranur Rahman recently, says a press release.

Bangladesh's fastest man Imranur won gold in 60m in Kazakhstan on February 11. Then, for the first time in history, the name of a Bangladeshi athlete came to the top of the Asian ranking. Imranur jointly ranked top in the 60m sprint ranking published by the Asian Athletics Association.

Imranur Rahman was specially honored and congratulated at the head office of NRBC Bank for his continuous success. Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal presented the felicitation material on behalf of the Bank and announced the financial donation.

Managing Director (MD) of the bank Golam Awlia, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank Humayan Kabir, DMD and CFO of the Bank Harunur Rashid and senior officials were present at that time.

Imranur Rahman said, I want to devote my full time to athletics. I want to concentrate on athletics. We want to organize athletics training and sports at various levels across the country. So that more players can participate in national and international level events and win. Financial support is required for this. Thanks to NRBC Bank for coming forward spontaneously. With such cooperation, athletics will be able to do better.

Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal said that Imran has brought glory to the country. Through him the whole world got to know the name of Bangladesh. NRBC Bank is proud to congratulate Imranur and Bangladesh Athletic Federation.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director of the Bank congratulated Imranur Rahman for his and the country's glorious achievements. He also added we are proud to be with a young winner like him. NRBC Bank will always stand by in any kind of cooperation for the development of Imranur and the athletics of the country.

Bangladesh Athletics Federation's General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu said, Imranur Rahman has brought honor to the country. We are also proud to honor him. Special thanks to NRBC Bank for showing positive attitude towards Imranur and athletics of the country. If players get this kind of appreciation, they will get a chance to uplift the image of the country in the international sports arena. NRBC Bank has always supported the development of athletics and we hope it will continue in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK keen to invest in BD’s aviation, education, financial sectors
$1.3b JICA loan for 3 key projects in Bangladesh at final stage
BGMEA stands beside Turkey tremor victims
BB makes banking diploma mandatory also for NBFIs
REHAB housing fair start in Chattogram today
BD to export mangoes to Japan soon: Razzaque
Govt to buy 1.60cr litres of soybean oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser
Banks’ profits to be pressured by high funding costs in BD: Moody’s


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft