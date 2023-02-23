IIBL re-relects Sayeed Khokon as Chairman

Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has been re- elected unanimously as Chairman of Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd (IIBL) at its 232nd board meeting held at its head office, Dhaka recently. At the same meeting, Md Ismail Nawab has been re-elected as Vice Chairman, says a press release.





Former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Sayeed Khokon is the founder of IIBL. He is an industrialist and also associated with various social causes through welfare organisations.





Md. Ismail Nawab is the entrepreneurial director of IIBL and a well-established businessman. He is a member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) and serving as Senior Vice President of Dhaka Metropolitan Association (Dhaka Samiti). He is also involved in various social, religious and welfare activities.