Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD firms seek to tap into Saudi market with Riyadh expo

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi companies are showcasing their products at a three-day expo in Riyadh that commenced on Wednesday, on hopes to boost exports to the Saudi market.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the expo, organized by the private sector with Bangladesh government support.

A private sector delegation of 30 companies, including from Bangladesh's garment and pharmaceutical sectors, is taking part in the 2023 Bangladesh Products Exhibition.

Bangladesh has been working to tap into the Saudi market since last year as the South Asian country aims to increase its presence in the Middle East.
In October, the Export Promotion Bureau under the Bangladeshi Ministry of Commerce held a trade and investment fair in Riyadh, said the Arab News, the leading English daily of the Kingdom on Wednesday.

"Our target is to explore export potentials for 'Made in Bangladesh' goods in the Saudi market," the Arab News quoted Khandaker Redwanur Rashid, Managing Director of expo organizer, Only Entertainment, as saying.

"We have planned to introduce our manufacturers with Saudi buyers through this expo," Tipu Munshi said while inaugurating the expo. "The manufacturers will have the opportunities to hold B2B meetings and boost their exports in the Kingdom."

Dhaka currently has an insignificant stake in the Saudi market, with Bangladeshi exports to the Kingdom worth about $300 million in 2021.

The country's trade portfolio is dominated by the garment sector - the top industry in Bangladesh, employing more than 4 million people, contributing over 11 percent of the country's gross domestic product and accounting for 80 percent of exports.

More than a dozen garment manufacturers are taking part in the Riyadh expo this week.

"There are huge opportunities in the Saudi market," Zahid Hassan, Managing Director of Zain Apparels and a standing committee chairman of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told Arab News.

"In recent times, European countries have been witnessing financial hardships. On the other hand, Gulf countries are booming in terms of their economies. If we can showcase our products properly to buyers in the Kingdom, it will yield many orders from this expo," Hassan said.

The success of the event in Riyadh might lead to similar expos in other Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan and the UAE, he added.

The Saudi market's potential is also attractive to Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry.

"Currently, we don't have any presence in the Saudi market," Abu Musa of leading pharmaceutical company Square Pharmaceutical told Arab News.

Musa, who is a senior manager at Square's international marketing department, said his company is hoping to meet all the regulatory requirements required by the Kingdom but will first focus on engaging potential buyers. "We are participating in the expo aiming to explore the market and find new suitable buyers from the Kingdom," Musa added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK keen to invest in BD’s aviation, education, financial sectors
$1.3b JICA loan for 3 key projects in Bangladesh at final stage
BGMEA stands beside Turkey tremor victims
BB makes banking diploma mandatory also for NBFIs
REHAB housing fair start in Chattogram today
BD to export mangoes to Japan soon: Razzaque
Govt to buy 1.60cr litres of soybean oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser
Banks’ profits to be pressured by high funding costs in BD: Moody’s


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft