Ctg Shikalbaha power plant to resume generation in April

The Shikalbaha 150MW Peaking Power Plant in Chattogram is set to repair its gas turbine and start production in April after being closed for a year and a half, authorities said.





The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the procurement of equipment worth more than Tk 918.5 million for the plant in a meeting on Wednesday.





J&C Impex Ltd, a Dhaka-based power and energy equipment supplier, will provide services to repair the gas turbine of the Shikalbaha plant under a contract with the Power Development Board, said Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.





The plant was closed over technical glitches, including the issue tied to the gas turbine, said Kamruddin Ahmed, executive engineer of the power plant. The committee also decided to purchase 60,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Saudi Arabia. It will cost the government more than Tk 2.25 billion. bdnews24.com