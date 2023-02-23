Video
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:05 PM
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE concludes with gains

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed dragged down by insurers and the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced amid volatile trade on Wednesday.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 0.53 points or 0.008 per cent to settle at 6,218 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.63 points or 0.04 per cent to 1,359.  Among other indices, the DS30, the blue-chip index, added 0.04 points or 0.001 per cent to close at 2,221.

The DSE turnover slid to Tk 257 crore, from Tk 326 crore on Monday, ahead of the Tuesday general holiday on the Language Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day.

Of the issues traded, 36 advanced, 120 declined, and 152 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Shinepukur Ceramics, BSC, Genex Infosys, Olympic Ind., Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Gemini Sea Food, Amara Network, Rupali Life Ins., Orion Pharma and Apex Footwear.

At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 0.28 points. Tk 46.91 crore has been traded in the market. 24 of the 122 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 46 decreased and the price of 52 remained unchanged.


