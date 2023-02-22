More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine: UN

GENEVA, Feb 21: More than 8,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, the UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday.



The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb 24, the UN report said. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.



The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be "considerably higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

"Our data are only the tip of the iceberg. The toll on civilians is unbearable," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.



Matilda Bogner, head of United Nations Human Rights Mission in Ukraine, said it believes thousands of civilian deaths remained to be counted, many of them in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control.



The U.N. tally includes 2,000 civilian deaths in Mariupol, which was home to around 450,000 people before Russia laid siege to it for three months and blasted it to the ground.



"We have uncorroborated information indicating that the numbers are thousands higher than we have documented and a huge number of those are from Mariupol," Bogner told reporters.



Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation". REUTERS