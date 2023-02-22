Video
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 7

Public holiday on Mar 8

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent


Muslims in Bangladesh will observe the holy Shab-e-Barat on the night of March 7 as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Tuesday.

As the moon was sighted the holy month of Shaban will begin from February 22 and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on March 7.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the evening.

Director General (DG) of the Islamic Foundation Md Bashirul Alam presided over the meeting.

The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.
Lailatul Barat or Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the 15th night of the month of Shaban (14 nights of the Shaban). As such, next March 7 (Tuesday) will be Shab-e-Barat night. The day after Shabbat is a public holiday in Bangladesh by executive order. This holiday falls on March 8 (Wednesday).

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and take part in other religious rituals.


