Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:26 AM
People asked not to fly kites, lanterns near Metrorail tracks

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), the state-owned company that operates Metro Rail in Dhaka city, has requested people not to fly kites, Fanush (flying lanterns), gas balloons or any such entertainment materials near the Metro Rail tracks.

In a circular issued on Monday, the DMTCL requested the residents and guardians, living within one kilometer on both sides of the Metro Rail line from Uttara to Agargaon, to prevent their children from flying kites, flying lanterns, gas balloons or any such entertainment items nearby to continue uninterrupted operation of the Metro Rail.

The circular also said Dhaka Metro Rail is running daily from Uttara to Agargaon on high capacity electric lines. The kites, flying lanterns, gas balloons and similar things getting stuck on the electric lines poses a risk of serious accidents.

The Metro Rail movement is being halted to remove the kites, lanterns, gas balloons and other things from the overhead wires on the tracks. This is causing great sufferings to passengers, the circular added.

Earlier on the day (February 20), Dhaka Metro Rail service was halted partially for around 40 minutes as a kite reportedly got stuck with one of its electric poles. Due to that reason, the entry gate to the platform and ticket sales were closed to people at Pallabi station after 9:20am on Monday.

After removal of the kites, the train service returned to normal. But, it took more than half an hour.

A similar incident disrupted the Dhaka Metro Rail service for two hours on January 1 this year after a sky lantern released for the New Year celebration fell on its electric lines after it stopped burning.

As a result, the authority had to stop operation of the Metro Rail for around an hour.


