Two-day Dhaka Bar polls begins today

The two-day annual election of Dhaka Bar Association for the session 2023-2024 will begin today (Wednesday) and it will end Thursday.



Bar members will elect a 23-member executive body, including the president and secretary.



The panels of ruling Awami League-backed Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel will mainly contest in the election.



A total of 19,619 lawyers who have registered earlier as voters, will cast their votes, which will be held from 9:00am to 5:00pm on those days, Adv Abdullah Abu, Chief Election Commissioners of the Bar polls, told The Daily Observer on Tuesday evening.



Both the panels have recently finalised their candidates and submitted their nomination papers.



Adv Md Mijanur Rahman Mamun and Adv Khorshed Mia Alam have been nominated for the post of President from Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel respectively.



Adv Khandoker Golam Kibria Jobaer and Adv Syed Nazrul Islam were chosen by the Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel respectively for the post of General Secretary.



There are 27,924 registered lawyers in the Dhaka Bar.



