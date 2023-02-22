Four categories of pilgrims to get priority this Hajj

Giving priority to those, who haven't yet performed Hajj earlier, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced four specific conditions for performing Hajj this year.



A letter of the Saudi Hajj Ministry was sent to Bangladesh's Religious Affairs Ministry on Monday elaborating the conditions for this year's pilgrimage, according to the ministry notice.



The letter reads that though the new pilgrims would be given priority this year, the condition wouldn't be applicable for the Mahrams, who will accompany a female pilgrim hasn't performed Hajj earlier.



It also said that the bellow 12 children and those who have acute chronic diseases will not also be able to perform Hajj this year.



Those, who will be allowed as above 12, must have to be vaccinated with approved vaccines of Covid-19, Meningitis and seasonal influenza.



This year, some 1,27,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims would be able to perform Hajj in accordance with the quota allocated by the Saudi authorities after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.



Of the pilgrims, some 15,000 will perform Hajj under government management while rests 1,12,198 persons will go to the country under private arrangement for performing Hajj.



The Hajj registration for both government and private management pilgrims started on February 8 this year. It would be ended on Thursday (February 23).



To complete the Hajj registration process for the pre-registered pilgrims, the government and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), the apex body of the private agencies, have already declared minimum Hajj packages.



Those who will perform Hajj under government management have to pay some Tk6.83 lakh minimum while the pilgrims under private arrangement have to expense Tk6.72 lakh this year. Besides, they will need extra charge for sacrificial of animals during the Hajj.



