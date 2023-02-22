Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Four categories of pilgrims to get priority this Hajj

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Giving priority to those, who haven't yet performed Hajj earlier, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced four specific conditions for performing Hajj this year.

A letter of the Saudi Hajj Ministry was sent to Bangladesh's Religious Affairs Ministry on Monday elaborating the conditions for this year's pilgrimage, according to the ministry notice.

The letter reads that though the new pilgrims would be given priority this year, the condition wouldn't be applicable for the Mahrams, who will accompany a female pilgrim hasn't performed Hajj earlier.

It also said that the bellow 12 children and those who have acute chronic diseases will not also be able to perform Hajj this year.

Those, who will be allowed as above 12, must have to be vaccinated with approved vaccines of Covid-19, Meningitis and seasonal influenza.

This year, some 1,27,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims would be able to perform Hajj in accordance with the quota allocated by the Saudi authorities after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Of the pilgrims, some 15,000 will perform Hajj under government management while rests 1,12,198 persons will go to the country under private arrangement for performing Hajj.

The Hajj registration for both government and private management pilgrims started on February 8 this year. It would be ended on Thursday (February 23).

To complete the Hajj registration process for the pre-registered pilgrims, the government and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), the apex body of the private agencies, have already declared minimum Hajj packages.

Those who will perform Hajj under government management have to pay some Tk6.83 lakh minimum while the pilgrims under private arrangement have to expense Tk6.72 lakh this year. Besides, they will need extra charge for sacrificial of animals during the Hajj.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine: UN
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 7
Putin says Moscow suspending New START nuclear treaty with US
People asked not to fly kites, lanterns near Metrorail tracks
Two-day Dhaka Bar polls begins today
Four categories of pilgrims to get priority this Hajj
Russia summons BD envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Research is vital to preserve, revitalise, develop mother languages: PM


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft