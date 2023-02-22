Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia summons BD envoy over sanctioned ships dispute

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

MOSCOW, Feb 21: Russia summoned the ambassador of Bangladesh on Tuesday to protest over Dhaka's decision to block the entry of Russian ships into Bangladeshi ports.

Bangladesh earlier this month banned dozens of Russian ships that have fallen under Western sanctions from entering its territorial waters, citing the need to comply with the restrictions.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it had told Bangladesh's ambassador in Moscow that the move was not in line with "traditionally friendly bilateral relations and may adversely affect the prospects for cooperation in various fields".

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy organisation Rosatom is currently building Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, due to start operating in 2024. Dhaka has asked Moscow to ensure it uses non-sanctioned ships for delivering equipment for the plant.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine: UN
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 7
Putin says Moscow suspending New START nuclear treaty with US
People asked not to fly kites, lanterns near Metrorail tracks
Two-day Dhaka Bar polls begins today
Four categories of pilgrims to get priority this Hajj
Russia summons BD envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Research is vital to preserve, revitalise, develop mother languages: PM


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft