Witness safety law still a far cry

Despite High Court orders and the law commission's recommendation to enact a law to protect the security of witnesses and ensure their appearance before the court for the quick disposal of criminal cases- the government is yet to formulate such a law.



According to a survey, 79 per cent of the respondents, who knew that there is no law for the protection of victims of various crimes, said a law is needed to protect the victims and the witnesses as they get further victimized after a case is filed.



Manusher Jonno Foundation conducted the survey on victims and witnesses to develop a draft law for the protection of victims and witnesses, the survey findings were disclosed in a webinar in 2020.



As many as 763 people from the eight divisions of the country participated in the survey titled "Victim and Witness Protection to Develop a Draft Law".



According to the survey report, 1.3 per cent of the respondents said they do not get any support from government representatives, while 11 per cent said government representatives often threaten them after a case is filed.



On February 9 in 2011, the Law Commission sent a proposal to the law ministry to enact 'Witness Protection Act' for the protection of victims and witnesses.



In this, the commission analyzes the necessity, importance, context, situation, precedents of different countries of witness protection law. The commission recommended 19 points, including ensuring the safety and rights of witnesses.



In light of the recommendation, the Law Ministry in 2011 drafted the 'Witness Protection Act 2011' but it is yet to see the light of the day. The draft law is still on file in the Legislative Department, sources said.



When asked about this, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that after making a law, we have to think about whether there will be the ability to implement it.



The Law Minister also said that before making law it is important to build the infrastructure on how we would provide the protection for the witnesses.



Replying to a question, the Law Minister said that the government is considering formulating a law in this regard.



The Minister, however, failed to come up with a timeframe for when the law will be enacted.



On December 8 in 2015, in an order a Division Bench of the High Court asked the government to enact a law to protect the security of witnesses and ensure their appearance before the court for the quick disposal of criminal cases.



It also directed the Home and Law secretaries to incorporate a provision in the law to bring the public prosecutors and police under accountability for the absence of witnesses.



The then HC Bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Amir Hossain passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by an accused in a murder case.



In a murder case, no one came to testify even though the date was fixed 10 times. After investigating the reason for this, the state told the High Court, "The accused is influential. "He's intimidating witnesses into not turning to the court to testify against him."



After hearing the matter, the HC bench rejected the bail plea and asked the government to take necessary steps to protect the security of witnesses and ensure their appearance before the court.



Numerous incidents of attacks, torture and killing of witnesses are being published in the media. Many events are hidden. As the saying goes, witnesses are the eyes and ears of the justice system. But the murder, tortures and threatening of the witnesses are happening one after another.



Criminal law expert Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told this correspondent that witness protection is very important. No matter where you are testifying, the risk of harassment always remains, he added.



The enactment of the law is urgent as the accused always try to intimidate witnesses not turning before the court to testify against them, he noted.



Shaheen Anam, the executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said human rights activists and lawyers are advocating for a law for protecting witnesses and victims so that they would not be threatened or harassed during or after trial.



"Enacting a law for the protection of victims and witnesses would not be enough if the system does not implement it properly," Anam said.



Former ACC Director General (Legal) and retired District and Sessions Judge Moidul Islam believes that witness protection law is necessary for the rule of law and justice in the country.



He said, "In developed countries there are laws for witness protection. In the United States, security is provided to witnesses in such sensitive cases involving terrorists and terrorism.



It is the responsibility of the state to protect the witness considering the importance. Witnesses are not available in most of the cases in this country. The lack of security of the witness is also behind the deterioration of the law and order situation in the country.



On the one hand, the punishment is not visible because the trial is not fast due to the lack of deposition as witnesses are not come before court out of fear. As a result, the crime will not be proven. Due to this, the crime trend in the country is increasing, he noted.



