Three killed in road mishaps



At least three people including two university students were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Mymensingh, Khulna and Narayanganj on Tuesday.



Our Mymensingh Correspondent reports a student of Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) has been killed after falling from a motorcycle.



Morshedul Islam Ifty died at about 2:30am on Tuesday at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital while he was undergoing treatment there.



Ifty was a first-year student of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology of the BAU. He used to live with his family at Keotakhali Madhyapara of WAPDA. His father Reazul Islam is a retired official of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute.



It is learnt that Ifty and his friend were going to Abdul Jabbar crossing through Debdaru crossing of the university riding his motorcycle at about 10:30pm. On the way, the speeding motorcycle fell into a roadside ditch, leaving both of them injured. With the help of police, they were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where an on-duty doctor pronounced Ifty dead at about 2:30am.



Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Makbul Hossain of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on the BAU campus, said, "We all rushed to the Teacher Student Centre suddenly hearing a loud sound. We found that two students were lying on the road with their motorbike. University students also hurriedly came there. Then the injured were rushed to the hospital by an ambulance."



Meanwhile, students staged demonstration and chanted slogans in front of the vice-chancellor's residence at about 11:30am on Tuesday. They held mismanagement of the university administration behind Ifty's death.



Students alleged that there were no safety measures like warning signs, road dividers or other security arrangements at the road repairing spots.



Our Khulna correspondent adds a college student was killed after being hit by a bus at Baikali area in Khulna city on Tuesday afternoon.



Deceased Zubayer Hossain Prio, 18, was son of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Choto Boyra Market area of the city. He was a 12 grader of Boyra Model School and College.



According to locals, Zubair Hossain and some of his friends were playing on a road. At one stage of the game, Zubair fell on the road after being hit by a CNG run auto-rickshaw. Then a Phultala bound 'Ena Transports' bus ran over the boy from behind, leaving him dead on the spot. After the incident, angry mob beat up the bus driver and vandalized the bus.



Khalishpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monir-Ul- Gias said being informed, police went there and brought the situation under control. The bus driver was arrested and the bus was seized by the police, he said.



Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Our Narayanganj Correspondent writes a man was killed and another injured after losing control while riding on motorcycle at Rupaganj upazila of Narayanganj district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Mushuri village.