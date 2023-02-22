

Amar Ekushey observed in Canberra with participation of BD community, foreigners



According to a press release from Bangladesh High Commission at Canberra in Australia, around hundred participants including Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Ministers, Ambassadors, representatives from government offices, multilingual community groups and Bangladeshi diaspora assembled in the dawn and spontaneously joined the Probhat Fery with flowers, festoons and banner singing the song of Ekushey "Amar bhaier rokte rangano ekushe February, ami ki bhulite pari".



The Australian dignitaries, including the Australian Capital Territory Minister for Health, Families and Community Ms Rachel Stephen-Smith, Minister for Environment and Heritage Ms Rebecca Vasarotti, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Peter Cain, Indian High Commissioner, representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and from the Department of Home Affairs and above all Bangladesh community members passionately attended the Probhat Fery at the cusp of dawn.



The Probhat Fery was organised for the fifth consecutive year around Manuka Oval that ended at temporarily installed Shaheed Minar at Telopea Park. After the walk, the ministers and other dignitaries paid their homage to the language heroes by placing floral wreaths at the altar of the Saheed Minar.



Bangladesh High Commissioner in Australia M Allama Siddiki recalled the extraordinary leadership of Bangabandhu throughout the language movement to the struggle for freedom and the War of Liberation.



He stated that each of more than 7,000 languages spoken by humanity is a living repository of knowledge that carries within it a unique expression of thinking and feeling. He emphasised on revitalising dying languages and raising awareness of protecting languages.



The dignitaries underscored the significance of Ekushey in securing respect for mother tongue and for linguistic diversity and multiculturalism. The speakers praised Bangladesh in the global campaign for securing honour for all languages and promoting multiculturalism.



The High Commissioner hoisted the national flag at half-mast at the Chancery premise. The messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out.



A Special munajat was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of the language martyrs and for a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.



The evening programme for the Bangladesh community commenced with a discussion session on the significance of Ekushey and International Mother Language Day. The discussion session was followed by a colourful cultural program with songs, dance and recitation of poems that enthralled the audience.



Like previous years, the temporarily installed "Shaheed Minar" at the Telopea Park will remain in place till 24 February 2023 for public viewing and reflection.



Amar Ekushey, the International Mother Language Day, observed on Tuesday in Canberra with the wider participation of the Bangladesh community and foreigners.According to a press release from Bangladesh High Commission at Canberra in Australia, around hundred participants including Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Ministers, Ambassadors, representatives from government offices, multilingual community groups and Bangladeshi diaspora assembled in the dawn and spontaneously joined the Probhat Fery with flowers, festoons and banner singing the song of Ekushey "Amar bhaier rokte rangano ekushe February, ami ki bhulite pari".The Australian dignitaries, including the Australian Capital Territory Minister for Health, Families and Community Ms Rachel Stephen-Smith, Minister for Environment and Heritage Ms Rebecca Vasarotti, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Peter Cain, Indian High Commissioner, representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and from the Department of Home Affairs and above all Bangladesh community members passionately attended the Probhat Fery at the cusp of dawn.The Probhat Fery was organised for the fifth consecutive year around Manuka Oval that ended at temporarily installed Shaheed Minar at Telopea Park. After the walk, the ministers and other dignitaries paid their homage to the language heroes by placing floral wreaths at the altar of the Saheed Minar.Bangladesh High Commissioner in Australia M Allama Siddiki recalled the extraordinary leadership of Bangabandhu throughout the language movement to the struggle for freedom and the War of Liberation.He stated that each of more than 7,000 languages spoken by humanity is a living repository of knowledge that carries within it a unique expression of thinking and feeling. He emphasised on revitalising dying languages and raising awareness of protecting languages.The dignitaries underscored the significance of Ekushey in securing respect for mother tongue and for linguistic diversity and multiculturalism. The speakers praised Bangladesh in the global campaign for securing honour for all languages and promoting multiculturalism.The High Commissioner hoisted the national flag at half-mast at the Chancery premise. The messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out.A Special munajat was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of the language martyrs and for a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.The evening programme for the Bangladesh community commenced with a discussion session on the significance of Ekushey and International Mother Language Day. The discussion session was followed by a colourful cultural program with songs, dance and recitation of poems that enthralled the audience.Like previous years, the temporarily installed "Shaheed Minar" at the Telopea Park will remain in place till 24 February 2023 for public viewing and reflection.