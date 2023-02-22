

BNP pays homage to Language Movement martyrs



The party's central leaders led by its standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain paid homage and prayed for the departed souls to the language movement martyrs. BNP kept their party and national flags at half-mast and hoisted black flags at its Nayapaltan central office at 6:00am in observance of the day.



Marking Amar Ekushey, the Language Martyrs Day and the International Mother Language Day on 21 st February Several hundred BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of Balaka Cinema Hall wearing black badges. At 7:30am BNP leaders offered fateha at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard. After waiting around five hours to go to the Central Shaheed Minar they placed wreath at 12:30pm.



Regarding this Mosharraf express his displeasure and alleged they were subjected to political vengeance as they came to pay homage at the Central Shaheed Minar.



He said, "On 7:30am we started moving towards the Shaheed Minar with a procession from Balaka building. We had to stand in front of Salimullah Hall for almost five hours to reach the Shaheed Minar."



The BNP leader said some organisations did not leave their place intentionally to waste time unnecessarily after repeatedly announced their name through loudspeakers.



Mentioning that, "It is the failure of organizers, because they could not administrate the programme," Mosharraf said, "It is very sad that even today we're subjected to political vengeance at Shaheed Minar.



He strongly protested and condemned the incident.



Language Movement sowed the seeds of our great liberation war Mosharraf said and added, "That is why the spirit of Language Movement and Liberation War are same. In the both of the movements we sacrifice our lives to establish democracy in the country, eliminate discrimination among people and ensure freedom of speech."



"But the government killed all the spirit of our sacrifice and establishes autocratic government in the country," he added.



BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, chairperson's advisers Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Habibur Rahman Habib, joint secretaries general Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel, acting office secretary Syed Imran Saleh Prince and publicity affairs secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Anne were, among others, present there.



Marking the day BNP announced two days programme, earlier on Monday, the party arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.



Besides, BNP's different units across the country also observed the day with due respect amid various programmes.



Ekushey February is observed simultaneously as Shaheed Dibas and International Mother Language Day in recognition of the Bengali nation's supreme sacrifice to the cause of their mother tongue. In 1999, UNESCO declared the 21st of February as the International Mother Language Day.



