Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:24 AM
46-member rescue team returns home from Turkey

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladeshi rescue team of 46 members which conducted rescue operations in the earthquake ravaged Turkey has returned home on Tuesday evening.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed it to The Daily Observer.

The team led by Army Lt Col Md Ruhul Amin went to Turkey on February 9 and started their operations of search and rescue.

According ISPR, the team included 24 members from the Bangladesh Army, 10 medical professionals, and 12 fire service personnel.


