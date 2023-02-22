46-member rescue team returns home from Turkey

The Bangladeshi rescue team of 46 members which conducted rescue operations in the earthquake ravaged Turkey has returned home on Tuesday evening.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed it to The Daily Observer.



The team led by Army Lt Col Md Ruhul Amin went to Turkey on February 9 and started their operations of search and rescue.



According ISPR, the team included 24 members from the Bangladesh Army, 10 medical professionals, and 12 fire service personnel.



