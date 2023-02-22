

Communal forces trying to rise again under BNP’s leadership: Quader



Quader said these in response to the allegations of BNP leaders that 'Awami League has destroyed the country's electoral system by establishing one-party rule' while paying respects at the graves of language martyrs at Azimpur graveyard in the capital. After that, the AL General Secretary spoke to journalists.



Obaidul Quader said, "I want to remind the BNP leaders once again that the founder of their party (BNP) Ziaur Rahman joined Bakshal by a formal application to its Chairman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The leaders of BNP have no right to criticize the party (Bakshal) which Ziaur Rahman joined by applying."



Commenting on the BNP militancy, he said, "Today communal evil forces and militants are trying to rise again. Their sponsor is BNP. Address of communal violence and militancy is BNP. Communal evil forces are working under their leadership. Again they are trying to fire terror. The strength of the supporters of the Liberation War must be united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."



Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Obaidul Quader spoke to the journalists after paying tribute on behalf of AL at the Central Shaheed Minar. He said, "Those who do not believe in the spirit of 21, they also do not believe in the spirit of 71. The consciousness of 71 is the same as that of 21st February. BNP is the trusted address of those who are against this spirit. This evil force and terrorists should be stopped."



Demanding the recognition of Bangla as the official language of the United Nations (UN), the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said that today is a day of pride for the 35 crore Bangali speakers of the world. February 21 is a day of pride especially for the Bangali Nation. Today, our biggest pride, International Mother Language Day is being celebrated in all countries of the world."



"In other words, the mother tongue of nearly 300 million Bangla-speaking people, this language has not received the official recognition of the United Nations till date. We are also once again making the demand of official recognition by the United Nations," Qauder added.



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that Awami League has never established a one-party regime. He said, "Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (Bakshal), which was formed in 1975, was not a one-party, it was a national party with all parties."Quader said these in response to the allegations of BNP leaders that 'Awami League has destroyed the country's electoral system by establishing one-party rule' while paying respects at the graves of language martyrs at Azimpur graveyard in the capital. After that, the AL General Secretary spoke to journalists.Obaidul Quader said, "I want to remind the BNP leaders once again that the founder of their party (BNP) Ziaur Rahman joined Bakshal by a formal application to its Chairman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The leaders of BNP have no right to criticize the party (Bakshal) which Ziaur Rahman joined by applying."Commenting on the BNP militancy, he said, "Today communal evil forces and militants are trying to rise again. Their sponsor is BNP. Address of communal violence and militancy is BNP. Communal evil forces are working under their leadership. Again they are trying to fire terror. The strength of the supporters of the Liberation War must be united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Obaidul Quader spoke to the journalists after paying tribute on behalf of AL at the Central Shaheed Minar. He said, "Those who do not believe in the spirit of 21, they also do not believe in the spirit of 71. The consciousness of 71 is the same as that of 21st February. BNP is the trusted address of those who are against this spirit. This evil force and terrorists should be stopped."Demanding the recognition of Bangla as the official language of the United Nations (UN), the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said that today is a day of pride for the 35 crore Bangali speakers of the world. February 21 is a day of pride especially for the Bangali Nation. Today, our biggest pride, International Mother Language Day is being celebrated in all countries of the world.""In other words, the mother tongue of nearly 300 million Bangla-speaking people, this language has not received the official recognition of the United Nations till date. We are also once again making the demand of official recognition by the United Nations," Qauder added.