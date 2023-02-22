Video
9 more C-19 cases reported

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,773, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.72 percent from Monday's 0.49 percent as 1250 samples were tested.

The recovery rate increased to 98.15 percent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent.    UNB



