Child exploitation

Dear Sir



The evil of child abuse exists in almost all societies. Child maltreatment consists of all forms of physical, emotional and sexual abuses. Children are often neglected and publicly exploited, which can cause severe harm to their physical and mental health. Physical abuse is one of the major issues. It mostly involves hitting, snatching, slapping, spanking, etc.



Sexual abuse involves the mistreatment of children with the purpose of gratifying or satisfying the needs of an adult. The global increase in sexual abuse cases depicts how vulnerable children are to sexual assaults.



To avoid an abuse parents must develop an understanding and a close relationship with children. Parents need to prepare and inform children of a safety plan that gives generalised guidelines as to what steps they need to take in an event of violence or sexual abuse. Laws need to be implemented to prevent child abuse cases more effectively. This will hopefully decrease the number of child abuse cases and would overall improve the quality of life in the world.



Shahajan Kabir

Kalaroa, Satkhira



