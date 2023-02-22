PM's stress on all possible use of agricultural land

According to a news report published in this daily, to combat global food crisis Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to bring every inch of land under cultivation. This call to action has never been more urgent in the country, where food inflation reached the highest last year. However, her repeated insistence on optimum utilization of every inch of land and roofs of buildings under the reality of gradual constraint of agricultural lands, increasing population and rising food demands is also linked to the global pressure of foods.



In this regard, the example she set on all-round use of land in her official residence Ganabhaban, we believe, can be a perfect guideline for all.



In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and the global disruption of fuel and energy prices, there has been a lot of discussion on what happens next, and many international leaders have weighed in on the debate - some calling for conflict resolution, and many moving towards greater militarisation. In the midst of all the uncertainty, we applaud PM Sheikh Hasina for being a strong voice in representing the developing world's greatest concern: the impact of the war on global food supplies and the cost of food.



And we wholeheartedly support her call to action to ensure that no country suffers from food shortage and famine, especially when such shortages are a result of conflict and not any actual scarcity of food resources.



Despite the fact that we have made good stride in food production and ensured greater availability of rice in recent years, it is still being sold at near-record high prices. People are lining up from the crack of dawn to buy rice and flour from OMS trucks at subsidised prices.



The potentially disastrous implications of the war in Ukraine for global food security are clear. Billions of people are on a trajectory towards hunger, poverty, and instability, driven by conflict, COVID-19, climate change, and rising food costs.



The world does not need more dire warnings. The millionaire question is: what are we going to do? We need to increase production appropriately in other regions of the world, sustainably and without delay.



However, immediate measures must be stepped up to stop the wastage of food, improve food storage facilities and transportation networks, and cultivate land for food production.



Last but not the least, to prevent the situation from turning bad to worse, combined efforts of all is important. The shortage in the production of agricultural products is a matter of concern, but Bangladesh is trying its best to overcome the food crisis in the coming years. But the relevant authorities must play the leading role in implementing the PM's directives. Far too many glaring discrepancies remain in this regard.



