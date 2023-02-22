Soaring commodity price puts country on tenterhooks

Over the past few months, the citizens of Bangladesh have been grappling with the problem of rising commodity prices. The prices of essential commodities like rice, wheat, pulses, and vegetables have skyrocketed, making it difficult for the average household to make ends meet.



According to a recent report by the World Bank, Bangladesh's inflation rate has hit a seven-year high of 6.05% in December 2022, up from 5.45% in November. The report attributes this increase to the rise in food prices, which make up a significant portion of the country's consumer price index. In fact, the food inflation rate has shot up to 9.33% in December from 7.49% in November.



Certainly, here are some more data points regarding the problem of rising commodity prices in Bangladesh- The price of rice, the staple food of the country, has increased by more than 30% over the last year, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. The price of edible oil has increased by over 60% in the past year, making it one of the most significant contributors to the rise in food inflation. The price of onions, another essential food item, has risen by more than 70% in recent months, causing significant hardship to the poor and low-income families. The rise in food inflation has also led to a significant increase in the cost of healthcare and education, which are already expensive in Bangladesh.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a disruption in global food supply chains, leading to an increase in food prices in many countries, including Bangladesh. The FAO has also warned that the global food prices are likely to remain high in the near future due to several factors, including extreme weather conditions, increasing demand from emerging economies, and the impact of the pandemic on supply chains.



The cost of living index in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, has increased by over 17% in the past year, according to number, a crowd-sourced global database. The pandemic-related restrictions on movement have disrupted supply chains, making it difficult for farmers to transport their produce to markets, which has contributed to the rise in food prices. The cost of transportation has also increased significantly, which has contributed to the rise in commodity prices. The price of petrol in Bangladesh has increased by more than 30% in the past year, according to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission. The government's food distribution program, known as the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme, has been expanded to cover more households affected by the rise in commodity prices. The program is expected to benefit around 6 million people across the country.



The rise in commodity prices has also had a significant impact on the garment industry, which is one of the largest employers in Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the rising cost of raw materials and transport has increased the production cost of garments, leading to a decrease in export orders. The Bangladesh Bank, the country's central bank, has taken several measures to address the rise in inflation, including raising interest rates and increasing the supply of money in the market.



The root cause of this problem is multifaceted. On the one hand, Bangladesh is heavily reliant on imports of essential commodities like rice and wheat. Any increase in international prices directly affects the domestic market. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, causing a shortage of goods and leading to hoarding and profiteering by unscrupulous traders.



Furthermore, climate change has had a significant impact on Bangladesh's agriculture, which is the primary source of livelihood for more than half of the country's population. Erratic weather patterns, including floods and droughts, have led to crop losses, resulting in a shortage of food and driving up prices.



The government has taken some measures to address this issue, such as importing food grains, strengthening monitoring and surveillance to prevent hoarding and profiteering, and launching a program to distribute food grains to low-income households. However, these measures are only short-term solutions.



To address the root causes of rising commodity prices, the government needs to focus on long-term strategies such as increasing domestic production of essential commodities, diversifying the agricultural sector, and investing in climate-resilient agriculture. Moreover, measures should be taken to improve the efficiency of the supply chain and promote fair trade practices to ensure that consumers get a fair deal.



In conclusion, rising commodity prices in Bangladesh is a complex problem that requires a multi-pronged approach. While the government's short-term measures are necessary to provide relief to the citizens, long-term solutions are needed to address the root causes of the problem. The government must work with all stakeholders, including farmers, traders, and consumers, to develop a sustainable and inclusive solution that benefits everyone.



Habibur Rony, Student of Masters' of Science in Agronomy Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh