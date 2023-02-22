

Martyrs brought recognition for all mother languages



In a latest move, the United Nations Development Programme, marking International Mother's Language Day, on Monday, February 20, 2023, launched the Unicode version, with seven different iterations, of the UN Bangla font to ease access to the internet for Bangla language users. The Unicode version was launched by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller and Goodwill Ambassador Jaya Ahsan at the agency's office in Dhaka on February 20. However, the UN Bangla font was first released on February 21, 2020 with a single version for offline use.



Bangla language got a new impetus after UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) recognised February 21, Language Martyrs Day of Bangladesh as the International Mother Language day in 1999.



The Language Martyrs Day that emanated from the bullet riddled bodies of a number of language activists, mostly the students of the Dhaka University, during a street march brought out to demand state recognition of Bangla as one of the official languages of Pakistan, on February 21, 1952 near the campus. The students were guided by their political mentors, who later magnified the movement at different stages to liberate the country through a liberation war in 1971.



Abul Barkat, Abdul Jabbar, Rafiquddin Ahmed, Abdus Salam, and Shafiur Rahman are considered the five most important language martyrs in Bangladesh. On the following day several other protesters were killed in police firing in and around the Dhaka University campus.

The language movement was initiated in 1948 when founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah addressing students at the Dhaka University said Urdu would be the only state language of Pakistan.



The statement of Jinnah agitated the students, because only 7 percent of the Pakistani population spoke Urdu, and 56 percent spoke Bangla. Students, intellectuals, many political representatives, and many East Pakistani citizens demanded that Bangla deserved to be an official language of Pakistan along with Urdu.



Earlier in 1947, before the independence of Pakistan and India, a comment made by Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah, a respected Bangla linguist and scholar from Dhaka University, is thought to mark the beginning of the Bengali Language Movement.



Responding to the suggestion of making Urdu official language, Dr. Shahidullah wrote: "Urdu or Hindi instead of Bangla if used in our law courts and universities would be tantamount to political slavery." Dr. Shahidullah continued his support for Bangla as an official language throughout the campaign by writing articles that explicitly stated his support.



Later on May 7, 1954, the Pakistan constituent assembly resolved, with the Muslim League's support, to grant official status to Bangla. Accordingly Bangla was adopted as an official language of Pakistan along with Urdu in the first constitution of Pakistan adopted on February 29, 1956, nearly nine years of its independence.



Though Bangla was declared a state language along with Urdu, this was never implemented. Field Marshal Ayub Khan staged a bloodless coup and took over the presidency from Iskander Mirza in 1958 and became Pakistan's first military dictator. The 1956 Constitution was abrogated, the governments - that of the centre as well as those of the provinces - were dismissed, the Assembly was dissolved, and political parties were declared illegal. Nearly 150 former ministers, from national as well as provincial governments, and 600 ex-deputies were put on trial for corruption.



Following the footprint of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made all her speech at the UNGA in Bangla till 2022, from her first term starting from June 1996. Except from October 2001 to December 2008, she has been in Power till to date making herself the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, having served for a combined total of over 19 years. She is now the world's longest-serving female head of government in history.



On 21 February, the International Mother Language Day, UNESCO calls on countries to pursue a policy of multilingual education. The Organization advises children are taught in their mother tongue during the earliest years of their schooling, which can be combined with the official language of instruction, an approach known as multilingual education.



Language is an important aspect of culture as it communicates and preserves heritage, ideas, and identity. Pakistan and India became independent from British rule in August of 1947. The British Imperial Government, the Indian Muslim League, and the Indian National Congress split the region based on religious lines of Hinduism and Islam.



Large regions that were majority Muslim became Pakistan, and regions that were majority Hindu became India. Pakistan was geographically separated into East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and West Pakistan (now Pakistan).



Seventeen hundred miles of India separated the two regions. Cultural, linguistic, and ethnic differences were also present between East and West Pakistan. West Pakistan dominated the Pakistani government, military, and civil services after independence while East Pakistan struggled for rights.



It not only enriched the language but also made it a renowned language in the world. It also enriched our culture, like holding book fair at least once in national to grassroots level.



Book fair revolutionized our reading habit as well as it encourages many of us to author books on different subjects.

It has made us to respect other languages of the world and also encourage us to learn other languages if possible.



Declaration of 21 February as the International Mother Language Day by the United Nations on 17 November 1999 is an unprecedented event not only for the Bangla language but also in the history of all mother languages of the world.



In a historic meeting commemorating this achievement on 7 December 1999 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that an International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) would be established in Dhaka for the research and the preservation of the dignity and the rights of augmenting and expanding as well as nearly extinct languages of the world.



According to that declaration, she laid the foundation of the IMLI at Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on March 15, 2001. The then Secretary General of the United Nations Kofi A. Annan was present on that occasion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the newly constructed building of the IMLI on the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, 2010. Since then, the IMLI is moving ahead with its set mission and vision.



Bangladesh has over forty tribes most of whom live in Rajshahi, Chittagong, Chittagong Hill Tracts, greater Mymensingh, Sylhet, Patuakhali and Barguna. With some exceptions, 2-3 million tribal people speak their own languages. The well-known tribal languages are Chakma, Garo, Khasia, Magh, Manipuri, Munda, Oraon, and Santali. Other tribal languages are Kachhari, Kuki, Tipra, Malpahadi, Mikir, Shadri and Hajang



Accordingly children of Bangladesh's tribes, who have their own alphabets and literature now receive their elementary educations in their mother languages. The martyrs of Bangla language movement have not only achieved the international recognition for their mother language but also paved the way for the recognition for other marginal tribal communities of Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.



The writer is Business Editor, the Daily Observer



