Politics by another means: Jaishankar on BBC Docuseries on Modi

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today said the timing of the BBC documentary is "not accidental" and called it "politics by another means" as he denounced the narrative in the foreign media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.



"There's a phrase - war by other means. Think of it - this is politics by other means. Why is there suddenly a surge of reports, attention, and views? Will some of these things not happen again?" Dr Jaishankar said, responding to a question on the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, and the criticism of billionaire George Soros.



The controversial documentary, which comes a year before the 2024 national election, was taken down from social media platforms last month by the government, which used emergency powers under IT rules.



"You have to make a documentary? Many things happened in Delhi in 1984. Why didn't we see a documentary? I mean, come on, you think the timing is accidental? Let me tell you one thing - I don't know if election season has started in India and Delhi or not but for sure it has started in London and New York," the minister said, referring to the deadly anti-Sikh riots in 1984 by Congress-led mobs after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. NDTV

