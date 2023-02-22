Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China says certain countries must stop ‘fuelling the fire’ in Ukraine conflict

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

BEIJING, Feb 21: China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday, and called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States.

Beijing, which last year struck a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia, which Beijing says it is not doing.

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.

"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States, adding that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".

Qin's comments came as Russia's news agency TASS said China's top diplomat Wang Yi was due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday and ahead of a "peace speech" President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver on Friday, the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wang's visit to Russia would be an opportunity to further promote ties between the two countries.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rescuers climb Philippine volcano to reach plane crash site
Politics by another means: Jaishankar on BBC Docuseries on Modi
Turkey hit by two more powerful earthquakes two weeks after disaster
China says certain countries must stop ‘fuelling the fire’ in Ukraine conflict
Thai election to be held in May: PM
Should China ally with Russia, there would be a world war: Zelensky
China's top diplomat due in Moscow
14 Indian states on list of world's top 100 facing huge climate risk


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft