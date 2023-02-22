Video
Thai election to be held in May: PM

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

BANGKOK, Feb 21: Thailand will hold a general election in May, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Tuesday, with unofficial campaigning already under way.

The embattled premier, who came to power as army chief in a 2014 coup before taking over as PM after a controversial 2019 election, told reporters he would dissolve parliament in March.

Under Thai constitutional rules, this would mean an election some time in May, with May 7 seen by many observers as the most likely date.

"I will dissolve (parliament). I said March so it will be March, so this would fit with May," he told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

With the economy struggling and the vital tourism sector hit hard by the pandemic, the 68-year-old's popularity has been in the doldrums, but last month he announced a re-election bid at a rally.

Prayut will run under the banner of the newly created Ruam Thai Sang Chart party, with current ruling party Palan Pracharath Party (PPRP) last month naming Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as its candidate for PM in the next election.    AFP


