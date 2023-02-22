Glimpse of Hathurusinga's first day at Mirpur Chandika Hathurusingha reached in Dhaka at Monday night and came to Mirpur in the morning of the following day. On the occasion of Language Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day, it was an 'optional' day for training ahead of the forthcoming home series against England.





All the players in the squad for England series but Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Liton Das, as they are on leave for personal reasons. Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Rejaur Rahman were among the players out of squad to attend the practice session.





It was around 11:00 am (BST), a man of 58 wearing white t-shirt, cap and shorts entered at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium ground. He was none other than Hathurusingha, who is now in Dhaka to start his second stint as the Head Coach of Bangladesh National Cricket Team. He earlier, coached Bangladesh between 2014 and 2017.





BCB's head of programme David Moor was with Hathurusingha, when came at the ground. He got Najmul Hossain Shanto first among the players to exchange greetings. He then walked to the head curator of the ground Gamini de Silva and had discussed with him. ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal came forward to have chat with Hathurusingha. He was seen to discuss with Taijul Islam individually.





Hathurusingha copied Ebadot Hossain's signature celebration `salute' to start conversation with him. He then, went to the centre wicket with Tamim and Gamini.





Meanwhile, Board director and Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon came in the ground and embrace with Hathurusingha.





Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahmudul Hasan and Afif Hossain Dhrubo started net practice at indoor ground. Batting coach Jemmy Siddons and spin bowling coach Rangana Herath joined with them. Hathurusingha spent about 10 minutes there.





Cricket Ops manager of the BCB Shahriar Nafees was with Hathurusingha throughout the time.