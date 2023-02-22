Bangladesh bank on home condition to beat England

Bangladesh appeared to be unfazed by the juggernaut of England, which ruled cricket at this moment across the format with their sheer aggressive brand of cricket.





Such was their aggression in every format of cricket that, the opponents often found them in clueless state.





But in Bangladesh condition, they won't find it easier to continue their brand of cricket, believes Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who is also serving the national team in different role.





"No doubt, England is the best team in the world, so the challenge for us will be different. We have to accept that they are better side than us," Khaled Mahmud Sujon said here today as the Bangladesh players started individual training session ahead of the England series.





"But we have already proved that we are a good side in our condition. I believe not only in this condition, but also we have proved our potential in this format in different condition also. We won a series against South Africa. In ODI format and in our condition, we are a better side, so we can hope a series victory against England."





The Three Lions however remains the only team to beat Bangladesh at home in a bilateral ODI series in the last eight years. During their last tour here in 2016, they beat Bangladesh by 2-1.





Overall the two sides played 21 ODIs with Bangladeshi winning just four matches-two in the 2011 and 2015 World Cup. England however brought up a complete overhaul in their ODI system, specially after losing a match to Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup.





Interestingly both sides met just once in T20 format, that too in 2021 T20 World Cup, which England won comfortably.





They had good strike rate."





While England's batters went after the opponents bowlers right from the word go, their fast bowlers made the oppositions life hell with raw pace.







Moreover they are bolstered with the return of Jofra Archer who is one of the few bowlers in the world with the rare ability to intimidate the batters.

But Mahmud looked upbeat as he said, the Bangladeshi batters are now quite used to play genuine fast bowling.





"Now we are used to play the fast bowlers who even could clock at 140-145 KM. I think those who play in the national team like Liton, Shakib, Mushfiqur-all are used to play the fast bowling better. They proved that by batting well in South African conditions where the fast bowlers found the wicket to their likings. I don't think it will be too difficult."





At the same time Mahmud, also the former national captain, reminded that the England fast bowlers won't get a condition to their likings here. Naturally Mirpur pitch is particularly favourable for spinners and medium pacers like Mustafizur Rahman.





"The pacers won't get much extra advantage from our wicket, naturally, "Mahmud said. "Since we will play at our home conditions, the coaches and captains will think about what kind of wickets are suitable for us. But at the same time we should not forget that that England's spin is also not bad at all."





"Honestly they are a very strong team, be it in batting-wise, bowling-wise or fielding-wise but we have to think where our strength lies. We have to play to our strength. We have an experienced team. The likes of Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiqur have enormous experience under their belt while players like Liton Das, Afif Hossain played a lot of matches. They are all capable of winning the match with their own. So I am hopeful about our chance," Mahmud concluded. BSS