Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dani Alves must remain in custody: Court

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Dani Alves must remain in custody: Court

Dani Alves must remain in custody: Court

BARCELONA, FEB 21: Former Barcelona and Brazil star Dani Alves will remain in custody pending his trial for allegedly raping a woman as he is considered a high flight risk, the Provincial Court of Barcelona decided Tuesday.

"There is an elevated risk of absconding, linked on the one hand to the high sentence that could be imposed because of the present case, the serious evidence of criminality against him and large financial resources that would allow him to leave Spain at any time," the court said in a statement.

The court believe taking the 39-year-old's passport would not prevent him from leaving Spain "by air or sea or even by land without documentation."

If he were to return to Brazil, his homeland, the court believe he would not be handed over to Spain as the South American country does not usually extradite its citizens.

The public prosecutor's office opposed his release.

On January 2, a young woman alleged that Alves had raped her in the bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona at the end of December.

The player, who initially denied knowing her, changed his story several times but later said they had consensual relations, according to sources close to the case.

Alves is on trial for the alleged crime of sexual assault -- which in the Spanish penal code includes rape.

The investigating judge ordered on January 20 that he be remanded in custody without bail, taking into account, among other things, the contradictions in his initial statements and the high risk of absconding.

Alves was sacked by his club Pumas UNAM in Mexico after his arrest.

In a highly successful career, Alves made 408 appearances for Barcelona, with 391 of those coming in his first spell from 2008-2016.

During that initial stint, he won six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and four Copa del Rey trophies.

At last year's World Cup finals in Qatar he became the oldest player to represent Brazil at football's showpiece tournament.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Glimpse of Hathurusinga's first day at Mirpur
India confident ahead of likely semi-final against Australia, says Kaur
Warner ruled out of India tour as Australia problems grow
Bangladesh bank on home condition to beat England
Mandhana guides India into T20 World Cup semi-finals
Man City fighting fires ahead of Champions League test
Lukaku struggling on Inter return as Porto come to town
Liverpool owner Henry denies club is for sale


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft