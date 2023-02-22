Tax receipts lag target by Tk 17,170cr in July-Jan

Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) tax collection fell short of target by 9.05 per cent or Tk 17,170 crore in July-January period of the current fiscal 2022-2023, according to revenue board provisional data.





In the seven months of FY23, revenue board collected Tk 1,72,405.36 crore against a target of Tk 1,89,575 crore, data shows.







However, revenue collection grew by about 12 per cent in the seven months compared with the same period of the previous fiscal 2021-2022. In July-January of FY22, the NBR had collected Tk 1,53,438.90 crore revenue.





In July-January of FY23, income tax collection fell by 1.53 per cent or Tk 860 crore short of the target, value-added tax (VAT) collection fell by 11.33 per cent or Tk 7,838 crore short of the target and customs revenue collection fell by 13.15 per cent or Tk 8,473 crore short of the target.





The income tax wing of the revenue board collected Tk 55,160 crore against the target of Tk 56,020 crore, VAT wing collected Tk 61,296 crore against the target of Tk 69,134 crore and customs wing got Tk 55,948 crore against the target of Tk 64,421 crore set for the period, NBR data shows.





In the seven months, NBR collected 53.40 per cent of the total Tk 3.70-lakh-crore target set for the entire fiscal year 2022-2023.





The revenue board will have to collect Tk 1,97,595 crore or 46.6 per cent of the full year's target in the remaining months of the ongoing fiscal year. The average revenue collection growth was 12.12 per cent in the past five years.





However, year-on-year revenue collection for the month of January declined by 2.30 per cent to Tk 24,909 crore as the figure was Tk 24,347 crore for the same month in previous financial year 2021-2022.





In January 2023, the income tax wing collected Tk 9,035 crore, the VAT wing collected Tk 9,494 crore and the customs wing collected Tk 6,379 crore.







Of the full year collection target, the income tax wing will collect Tk 1,22,100 crore, the customs wing Tk 1,11,000 crore and the VAT wing Tk 1,36,900 crore.





NBR officials said revenue collection might fall by about 8.11 per cent or Tk 30,000 crore short of the current financial year's target.