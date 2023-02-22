Video
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023
Home Business

Pran joins Gulfood fair to boost exports to ME, Africa, Europe

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Pran has joined the Gulfood 2023, one of the largest annual global food and beverage sourcing events in the world, to increase the export of its food products across the globe, especially to Africa, the Middle East (ME) and Europe.

The 28th edition of the fair kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates Monday and will run until February 24.

Pran is showcasing around 500 products at the five-day fair. This year, more than 5000 exhibitors from over 120 countries have joined the fair.

Mizanur Rahman, executive director of Pran export, said: "The Gulfair is very important for food processors. Traders and buyers come to the fair to gather knowledge about new products and services. Manufacturers meet with the distributors as well as get informed about the consumers' demands. Big companies come here to understand the consumers' behaviours."

"Pran has been participating in the fair since 2013. On average 400 importers from various countries visit our stall every year. This year, Pran is exhibiting products in different categories, including juice and beverage, biscuit and bakery, snack, confectionery, spice and culinary, frozen food, drink, juice, wafer, chocolate, and noodles."

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (marketing) of Pran-RFL Group, said: "We are focusing on the markets of Africa, the Middle East, America, Australia and South Asia. We have set an export target of $400 million in 2023."    UNB


