Monthly sales revenue to cross Tk 300cr in Feb: BFS

Flowers price is slightly higher this year and as three important occasions fall within a week, flower traders are expecting the monthly revenues from this sector to cross Tk300 crore from selling flowers in February, the peak season of flower trading.





Growers and traders said they sold a huge volume of flowers on February 14 this year - marking the first day of the Bengali month of Falgun, and Valentine's Day. Now with Amor Ekushey, the International Mother Language Day is looming on Tuesday 21 February another potentially big day for flower sales opens.





A visit to some flower shops in Shahbagh one would find sufficient supply of flowers for sale in the market.





"As always, this year also due to good production of flowers, people foresee enough flowers can be supplied as per demand," said Rahela Begum, owner of 'Samara Puspa Bitan' of Shahbagh.





In reply to a query on the price of flowers and expected sales across Bangladesh, Muhammad Genarul, proprietor of 'Shahbagh Flower Garden' a wholesale outlet, told UNB, "This year the price of flowers is a little higher. Each piece is Tk 5 to 40, depending on the variety, higher than before. But this year it is understood that the market will go well. Retailers and buyers are already placing full orders in advance."





President of Bangladesh Flower Society (BFS) Babul Prasad told UNB all farmers and traders are expecting good sales in February.





Babul said: "Last year, Tk 50-60 crore worth of flowers were sold daily on those three days (1st Falgun, Valentine's Day, and February 21). But if everything goes well this year, the sales amount will be Tk 130 to Tk150 crores on February 21, and all together sales of flowers in February would cross Tk 300 crore."





Flower Traders said most of these flowers are sold in Shahbagh and Agargaon areas of the capital. The flowers in these two main wholesale markets are supplied with flowers from Jessore, Narayanganj, and Savar areas.





Retailers across the country collect flowers from these markets. In the wholesale market, the price of each flower has increased to Tk5 to Tk 40 compared to last year, traders said.





A rose is sold at Tk 5 to 60 depending on the quality. Gerbera, Gladiolus is being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 40, and Rajnigandha sells at Tk 5 to Tk 20. At the same time, marigolds sells at Tk200-400 per 1000 pieces.





Even though enough flowers are produced to meet domestic demand as fresh flowers are abundant but export activity is very slow. Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data analysis of the last 7 fiscal years shows export income from flowers has risen to between $80,000 and $90,000.





Similarly, in fiscal year 2021-22, export earnings from flowers were $80000. The export of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (July-January) stood $40000, which is 33.33 percent higher than in the same period last year.





Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data says at present, 32120 tons of flowers are produced on 3930 acres of land in the country. Roses clearly tend to dominate domestic production, as out of the 32,120 MT of flowers produced in the country, more than two-thirds (67 percent) were roses, almost 22,000 MT, the figure shows. UNB