Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:21 AM
Gopalganj farmers get AB Bank agri loan via smartcard

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Desk

AB Bank Ltd disbursed Krishi (agricultural) loans under own supervision to small and marginal farmers through smart cards at Gopalganj.

The program was organized at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani outer Stadium, Gopalganj recently, says a press release.

Kazi Mahbubul Alam, District Commissioner (DC), Gopalganj was present as chief guest.

Mahbub Ali Khan, President of Gopalganj District Awami League and Abdul Kader Sarder, Deputy Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, Gopalganj were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries also attended the programme.


