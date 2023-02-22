Q4'22 provision shortfall in 8 banks stands at Tk190.5b

In fourth quarter (Q4, October-December period) 2022 eight commercial banks' provision shortfall stands Tk190.5 billion, according to Bangladesh Bank's latest information available on Monday.





The central bank's statistics say out of them four are state owned banks, three private banks and one is specialized bank.





Among the four state-owned banks, Basic Bank has the largest shortfall of Tk45.35 billion, Agrani Bank's shortfall Tk44.22 billion, Rupali Bank's Tk 28.15 billion and Bangladesh Commerce Bank's shortfall Tk3.44 billion.





On the other hand among 3 private banks National Bank's shortfall is Tk66.18 billion, Mutual Trust Bank's Tk1.71 billion and Standard Bank's provision shortfall Tk1.39 billion The specialized Bangladesh Agriculture Bank's provision shortfall Tk33 million.