Wednesday, 22 February, 2023
India’s Bengal Chamber interested to invest in Bangladesh EZs

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023
Business Correspondent

West Bengal businessmen are interested to invest in the economic zones in Bangladesh, said leaders of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry who are now visiting Bangladesh.

Expressing such interest on Monday during an exchange of views with the executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun at BEZA office in his Agargaon office in the city, the west Bengal chamber leaders made their desire known.

The 20-member Bengal chamber delegation led by its president Gautom Roy is now visiting Bangladesh to identify the potential business sectors for West Bengal investors.

BEZA general manager Md Hasan Arif made a presentation on overall BEZA operations in the exchange of views; said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the BEZA executive chairman said the economic zones are being set up across the country to expand industrialization. He said the government is expecting to fetch additional export receipts of $40 billion per year by 2030 from these economic zones.

Harun said some 38 firms have already started their commercial operations at the economic zones of which 5 are in the government economic zones while 33 are in private economic zones.

He mentioned that the operations of the country's first smart economic zone Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is going on in full pace as all necessary utilities have been ensured there.

As per the proposed investment proposals, there will be investment of $17.50 billion in that economic zone.

Responding to queries of Bengal Chamber delegation, the BEZA executive chairman said they have so far set up two economic zones -- one in Mongla and another one in Mirersarai -- in Chattogram for Indian investors.

He said BEZA is also working to create scopes for investment at border districts like Kushtia, Panchagarh, Bogura, and Nilphamari. Many Indian conglomerates like Asian Paints, Marico have already invested in the economic zones in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the leaders of Bengal Chamber raised the issue of tax holiday in jewelry industry, the nature of investment, export and import regulations and other related matters.

Besides, they have also showed interest to investment in the country's manufacturing, engineering, energy, power, IT, education, modern agriculture management, ship building and services sector.

Bengal Chamber President Gautom Roy said that they have much interest to invest in the country's economic zones while they are also looking forward to have fruitful discussions in this regard in future.


