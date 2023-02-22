Bproperty, ICBIBL join hands to facilitate home finance Bproperty, the largest transacting real estate company in Bangladesh, and ICB Islamic Bank Limited (ICBIBL) recently signed an agreement to make home finance easier and faster for Bproperty clients.





With this partnership, ICBIBL becomes one of Bproperty's exclusive mortgage partners who will provide faster home financing solutions to clients of Bproperty in the shortest time possible, providing Bproperty clients with a smoother than ever and more cost-efficient property buying experience.





ICBIBL will also offer exclusive profit rates to clients of Bproperty and provide faster home finance processing with the lowest processing fee, says a press release.





ICBIBL Managing Director & CEO Muhammad Shafiq Bin Abdullah and Bproperty Commercial and Area Operations Director AnikSimanto signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.





Apart from them, ArpitVinodbhai Parikh (Chief Operating Officer, ICB Islamic Bank Ltd.), Md.Tareq-Us-Salam (Head of Investment Risk Management, ICB Islamic Bank Ltd.), and Engr. Saki Ahmed (Executive Officer, Investment Risk Management, ICB Islamic Bank Ltd.) from ICBIBL along with Khan Tanjeel Ahmed (General Manager, Product & Growth), Md Imran Munna (Manager, Mortgage Solution) from Bproperty were present at the signing ceremony.





Bproperty is Bangladesh's largest transacting company pioneering property solutions for all things real estate. To date, over 550,000 properties have been added to the website with more being added daily. Bproperty has created an environment for property owners and seekers to engage in a transparent and secure manner.Bproperty is working on the development of new services to further extend its ability to help property enthusiasts. With sister concerns in countries across Asia through DCG, global experience and expertise is continually adding to the strengths of the organization.