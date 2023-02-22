bKash bags 4 awards at Bangladesh Innovation Award

bKash has won the innovation award in four categories at the Bangladesh Innovation Award 2023. It bagged the awards in various categories for innovative and creative services like digital savings through bKash, remittance service through Payoneer and bKash payment speaker.





bKash received "Best Process Innovation" award for innovative services like savings at three banks and one financial institution through bKash app, "Best Innovation in Community Engagement" award for freelancer community engagement drive on 'Payoneer to bKash' service.







It also fetched 'Best Innovation - Finance Innovation in Other Financial Institutions' award for service remittance export through Payoneer and "Best Innovation (Product Development)" award for the 'bKash Payment Speaker' service.







Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) handed over the award to Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer; Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer and other senior officials of bKash at a gala ceremony held at a city hotel recently, says a press release.





The awards, conferred by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, recognize innovations and ideas that have been making people's lives easier. As part of this, this year, bKash has won awards in four categories among 16 categories. It is mentionable that bKash won the best award in various categories for various innovative services in previous editions of Bangladesh Innovation Award as well.