Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China's Handa shows interest to set up fabric factory in BD

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

China's Handa shows interest to set up fabric factory in BD

China's Handa shows interest to set up fabric factory in BD

China-based apparel manufacturing company Handa has shown interest in setting up an MMF-based fabric factory in Bangladesh.

Deng Peilei, vice-president of Handa Industries and Takashi Nakahashi, general manager of MN Inter-Fashion, met with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Acting President Md Shahidullah Azim in Dhaka Sunday.

They sought the support of the BGMEA in setting up a garment factory in Bangladesh and also talked about the market potential of MMF-based high-value-added apparel.

Handa has manufacturing units in China, Myanmar, and Egypt. They export apparel worth more than $2 billion to the EU and Japan.

MN is a Japanese buying house operating its business for more than six years in Bangladesh.

Shahidullah said the BGMEA has already prioritised the non-cotton segment - particularly MMF and polyester.

"Since the BGMEA envisages exporting apparel worth $100 billion by 2030 as part of its strategic growth target, there will be a huge opportunity in the non-cotton garment segment and backward linkage industries, where we need more foreign investments," he added.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tax receipts lag target by Tk 17,170cr in July-Jan
Pran joins Gulfood fair to boost exports to ME, Africa, Europe
Monthly sales revenue to cross Tk 300cr in Feb: BFS
Gopalganj farmers get AB Bank agri loan via smartcard
Q4'22 provision shortfall in 8 banks stands at Tk190.5b
India’s EV maker to set up e-trucks manufacturing unit in BD
South Korean envoy visits under construction Matarbari power plant
India’s Bengal Chamber interested to invest in Bangladesh EZs


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft