China's Handa shows interest to set up fabric factory in BD
China-based apparel manufacturing company Handa has shown interest in setting up an MMF-based fabric factory in Bangladesh.
Deng Peilei, vice-president of Handa Industries and Takashi Nakahashi, general manager of MN Inter-Fashion, met with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Acting President Md Shahidullah Azim in Dhaka Sunday.
They sought the support of the BGMEA in setting up a garment factory in Bangladesh and also talked about the market potential of MMF-based high-value-added apparel.
Handa has manufacturing units in China, Myanmar, and Egypt. They export apparel worth more than $2 billion to the EU and Japan.
MN is a Japanese buying house operating its business for more than six years in Bangladesh.
Shahidullah said the BGMEA has already prioritised the non-cotton segment - particularly MMF and polyester.
"Since the BGMEA envisages exporting apparel worth $100 billion by 2030 as part of its strategic growth target, there will be a huge opportunity in the non-cotton garment segment and backward linkage industries, where we need more foreign investments," he added. UNB