EBL, Nitol Motors launch Co-brand Prepaid Card EBL Visa Nitol-Niloy Co-brand Prepaid Card has been launched at a ceremony held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on Sunday.





The co-brand card designed for Nitol Motors Ltd., a concern of Nitol-Niloy Group, In association with Visa, comes with a host of features and benefits for the cardholders.







It provides them with access to Visa's large network of partner outlets across the world. The newly launched card available for different stakeholders of Nitol Motors Ltd., will also act as a comprehensive financial tool, facilitated by EBL's seamless transaction and payment infrastructure.







In addition, the cardholders will receive regular discounts and other offers at numerous offline and online merchant partners of EBL.





Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group said, "Nitol Motors is synonymous with something new. We are always committed to offer new customer services. This co-brand card with EBL, leading commercial bank of the country, will add a new chapter in our customer service."





Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) said, "I am very excited to start this partnership with Nitol Motors Ltd. Nitol-Niloy Group has established itself as a large conglomerate in the country, with a diversified portfolio in different sectors. We are proud of our association with the esteemed group, and I believe that the EBL Nitol-Niloy Visa Co-brand Prepaid Cards will provide various stakeholders of Nitol Motors access to our smooth and hassle-free payment platform, which offers not only seamless transactions but also a comprehensive financial tool with multiple value-added services and benefits."





The launching ceremony was also attended by Abdul Marib Ahmad, Vice Chairman, Nitol-Niloy Group; S A H Ismail, Executive Director, Nitol Motors Ltd.; Asif Shamim, Head of Sales, CVIB, Tata Motors Ltd. ; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking Division, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs, Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards from EBL among others.