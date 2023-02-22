Video
Travel Vlogger Nadir meets fans at SharTtrip sponsors

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

ShareTrip, a leading and the first online travel company in Bangladesh, sponsored international travel vlogger Nadir On The Go's first-ever fan meet on February 202023, at Banani field in the capital.

The event was attended by over 1300 travel enthusiasts and fans who gathered to meet  Nadir for the first time, says a press release.

The event was presented by ShareTrip and hosted by The Marvel-Be You and was graced by prominent  influencers such as Enayet Chowdhury, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Taufiqul Hasan Nihal, and Enamul Huq.

Every fan was given a voucher for BDT 1,000 from ShareTrip to help them plan their next travel adventure. Around 50 other influencers were also present at the event to engage with travel enthusiasts and fans alike.

Nadir's fans got the opportunity to ask all their unasked questions and learn from the avid traveller, inspiring them to travel now.

Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, spoke about the event and how it was a meaningful way to engage with younger travellers and spread the love of travel to a new generation.

Haque, said "Travel isn't about getting the lowest prices anymore. We are committed to providing an improved travel experience through better features that align with the modern traveller's expectations. We are dedicated to creating a travel experience that young travellers will love and care about".

The fan meeting was a massive success and garnered a positive response from travel enthusiasts. ShareTrip would like to thank everyone who attended the event and made it a huge success. The company looks forward to being a part of more such events in the future.


