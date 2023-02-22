Asian markets mixed, with rates set to go higher

HONG KONG, Feb 21: Asian markets were mixed Tuesday, with traders trying to gauge the outlook for the US economy as they price in more interest rate hikes than previously predicted.





With Wall Street closed Monday for Presidents' Day there were few catalysts for regional investors, with focus on the release later in the week of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.





After data this month showed the jobs market continues to boom and prices continue to rise well above the Fed's target, several Fed officials have lined up to warn borrowing costs will need to go much higher for longer than was previously expected.





Some have even suggested they were open to lifting rates by 50 basis points next month, twice as much as expected by markets.





That has dealt a blow to hopes the central bank would stop hiking soon and even begin cutting rates before the end of the year. The prospect of tighter policy has also fanned fears of a recession.





Chuck Cumello, of Essex Financial Services, told Bloomberg Radio: "We're in for a more volatile ride and I think the market is finally waking up to (the idea that) rates are going to stay higher for longer."





Hong Kong led losses, shedding more than one percent, while Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington were also down. AFP