Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets mixed, with rates set to go higher

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

HONG KONG, Feb 21: Asian markets were mixed Tuesday, with traders trying to gauge the outlook for the US economy as they price in more interest rate hikes than previously predicted.

With Wall Street closed Monday for Presidents' Day there were few catalysts for regional investors, with focus on the release later in the week of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

After data this month showed the jobs market continues to boom and prices continue to rise well above the Fed's target, several Fed officials have lined up to warn borrowing costs will need to go much higher for longer than was previously expected.

Some have even suggested they were open to lifting rates by 50 basis points next month, twice as much as expected by markets.

That has dealt a blow to hopes the central bank would stop hiking soon and even begin cutting rates before the end of the year. The prospect of tighter policy has also fanned fears of a recession.

Chuck Cumello, of Essex Financial Services, told Bloomberg Radio: "We're in for a more volatile ride and I think the market is finally waking up to (the idea that) rates are going to stay higher for longer."

Hong Kong led losses, shedding more than one percent, while Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington were also down.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tax receipts lag target by Tk 17,170cr in July-Jan
Pran joins Gulfood fair to boost exports to ME, Africa, Europe
Monthly sales revenue to cross Tk 300cr in Feb: BFS
Gopalganj farmers get AB Bank agri loan via smartcard
Q4'22 provision shortfall in 8 banks stands at Tk190.5b
India’s EV maker to set up e-trucks manufacturing unit in BD
South Korean envoy visits under construction Matarbari power plant
India’s Bengal Chamber interested to invest in Bangladesh EZs


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft